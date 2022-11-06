Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 52,791 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the software company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Autodesk by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 101,918 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 74,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Bank of America began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $193.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.82 and its 200 day moving average is $197.14.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

