Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avanos Medical’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.47 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AVNS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Avanos Medical from $37.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. Avanos Medical has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avanos Medical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Avanos Medical by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Rating)

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.