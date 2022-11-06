Aviva PLC Acquires 2,418 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OLED. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Universal Display by 77.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 53.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Universal Display by 1.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Display by 2.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Universal Display by 713.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $187.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.18 and its 200 day moving average is $112.58.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 32.13%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on OLED. Cowen dropped their target price on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.44.

About Universal Display

(Get Rating)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.