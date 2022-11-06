Aviva PLC Cuts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 58,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter valued at about $6,705,000. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.6% during the second quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 617,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of RNR opened at $182.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $124.18 and a twelve month high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several research firms have commented on RNR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $171.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In related news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $130.62 per share, for a total transaction of $979,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,375.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

