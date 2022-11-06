Aviva PLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHKP. OTR Global downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $125.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $107.54 and a 12-month high of $149.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 34.35%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

