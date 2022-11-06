Aviva PLC Has $930,000 Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,687 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 26,674 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,297 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,526 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 101,311 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.9% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BEN. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 122,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,793,257.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 19,166 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $556,197.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,511.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 122,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $583,694.25. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,745,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,793,257.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,416,598 shares of company stock worth $44,649,481 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

