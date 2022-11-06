Aviva PLC Lowers Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 69.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 5,262.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,829,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,202 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Pentair by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pentair Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $121,234.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. Pentair plc has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $80.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

