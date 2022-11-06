Aviva PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,737 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Nuvei were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEI. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

Nuvei Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Nuvei Co. has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.42.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvei Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvei Profile

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.