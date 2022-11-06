Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 831,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,225,000 after buying an additional 445,761 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after buying an additional 437,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 543,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 427,047 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Legend Biotech Price Performance
LEGN opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of -0.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Legend Biotech Company Profile
Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.
