Aviva PLC Raises Stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGN. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 831,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,225,000 after buying an additional 445,761 shares in the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 997,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,257,000 after buying an additional 437,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 543,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 427,047 shares in the last quarter. 32.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGN opened at $51.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $57.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.17 and a beta of -0.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEGN. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Legend Biotech from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

