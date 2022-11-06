Aviva PLC Sells 4,889 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,064,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,233.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,285 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total value of $310,276.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,345,380.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,055,977. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $70.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.77. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $74.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Commerce Bancshares to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Articles

