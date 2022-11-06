Aviva PLC Sells 6,186 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,504 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,186 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $243.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.80 and a 200 day moving average of $222.58. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

