Aviva PLC Takes $918,000 Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 68.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,768,980 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCE opened at $77.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.52. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $89.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 49.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

