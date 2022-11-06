Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BALY. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bally’s from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.78.
Bally’s Stock Up 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.91. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $47.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bally’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Bally’s Company Profile
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
