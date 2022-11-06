Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BALY. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bally’s from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Get Bally's alerts:

Bally’s Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE BALY opened at $20.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $23.33. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.56 and a beta of 1.91. Bally’s has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $47.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bally’s

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.74 million. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.80%. Bally’s’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALY. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bally’s by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Bally’s by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bally’s by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bally’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.