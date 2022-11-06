Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,100,000. Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Masco by 53.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 176,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,916,000 after acquiring an additional 61,222 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 18.7% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 129,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 20,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Masco by 4.1% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 823,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,666,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $43.55 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

