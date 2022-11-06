Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 174.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 22,608 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,390,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,341,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,863,000 after buying an additional 539,580 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,374,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3,061.3% during the 1st quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 455,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 440,680 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 550,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.19 and a 12-month high of $61.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

