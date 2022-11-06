Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.14 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,413 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCK. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in McKesson by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the second quarter worth approximately $424,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Motco increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 72.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,300 shares of company stock worth $3,924,748. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $396.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $215.27 and a 1 year high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.09.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

