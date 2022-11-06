Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UDR by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after buying an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in UDR by 9.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 532,359 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in UDR by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,815,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,248,000 after acquiring an additional 90,948 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,924,000 after acquiring an additional 195,571 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UDR opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.45, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

Several research firms recently commented on UDR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

