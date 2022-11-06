Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.16 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 582,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $52.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $43.65 and a 1-year high of $55.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.50.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

