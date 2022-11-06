Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.19 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 54.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 7,144 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in CarMax by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 702,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,744,000 after buying an additional 82,800 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of CarMax by 53.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $62.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $86.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.85 and a 1-year high of $155.98.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.61). CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

