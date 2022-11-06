Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AON were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AON by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after buying an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in AON by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,392,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AON by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,364,000 after purchasing an additional 134,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,593,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,755,000 after purchasing an additional 82,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $279.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.36 and a 200-day moving average of $279.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

In related news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

