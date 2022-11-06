Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,478 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 417.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKI. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.50.

Shares of PKI opened at $130.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.59. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.46 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.24%.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

