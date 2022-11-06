Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.52 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,399 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 62,258 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $203,919,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 25.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,854,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,053,000 after buying an additional 7,947,366 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,897,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,643 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $47,578,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 20.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,352,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.38.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.06%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

