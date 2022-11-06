Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,868 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 358.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $270,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,670 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after buying an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,479.0% in the first quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,912,000 after buying an additional 324,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $99.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of -277.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -766.67%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

