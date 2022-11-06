Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,273 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 164.6% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 105,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,011,000 after buying an additional 65,842 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,626,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens increased their price target on Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $130.81. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.63%.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.