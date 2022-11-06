Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,342 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. CWM LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 118.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $342,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in CF Industries by 42.6% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 23,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF opened at $105.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.25 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.86.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Stories

