Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $1.60 Million in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,637,000 after acquiring an additional 168,607 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,366,000 after purchasing an additional 223,272 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $168,546,000 after purchasing an additional 46,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
CRUS opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.05. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $95.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.96.
Cirrus Logic announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
