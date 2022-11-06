Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Charter Communications by 67.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares during the period. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at $3,365,000. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $670.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.10.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $348.82 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.93. The company has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.41.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

