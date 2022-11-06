Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 280.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $199.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

