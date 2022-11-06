Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,642 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,511 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626,337 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in V.F. by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,762,574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,578,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,021,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,013,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,422,270,000 after purchasing an additional 793,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after purchasing an additional 161,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 29.2% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,628,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $433,773,000 after buying an additional 1,723,365 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.75.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $26.46 and a one year high of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.66.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. V.F.’s payout ratio is 185.19%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

