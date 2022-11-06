Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 10,071 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,485 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 10,071 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 13,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $224.36 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.45 and a fifty-two week high of $428.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. OTR Global downgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.56.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.