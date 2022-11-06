Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 13,045 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $40.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.74. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

