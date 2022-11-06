Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 18,470 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,470 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Public Storage by 11.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,449,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total value of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

NYSE PSA opened at $277.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $321.83. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.86 and a 12 month high of $421.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

