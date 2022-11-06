Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 41,274 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,274 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,984 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 28,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 12,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,806,849.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.96, for a total value of $1,353,602.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,806,849.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,476 shares of company stock worth $4,210,486. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Stock Up 3.8 %

COF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.13.

Shares of COF opened at $102.53 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $90.27 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.93 and a 200 day moving average of $109.91.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

