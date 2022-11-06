Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,416 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.
Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants
Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.
Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.
Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.
Darden Restaurants Company Profile
Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Darden Restaurants (DRI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.