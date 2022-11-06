Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 5,416 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 417.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $2,522,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,011,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,829 shares of company stock worth $5,769,526 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.34 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

