Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 6,010 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,010 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 612,633.5% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,887,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,768,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886,000 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10,620.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 801,187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 458.3% during the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 738,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after purchasing an additional 606,071 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter valued at about $10,843,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 183.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 478,429 shares in the last quarter.

PAVE opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

