Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 7,466 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,939 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,466 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRSN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,364,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,766,000 after purchasing an additional 262,334 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in VeriSign by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,822,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $850,265,000 after purchasing an additional 228,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $599,472,000 after acquiring an additional 208,321 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 374,692 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $83,373,000 after acquiring an additional 146,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 678,134 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,856,000 after acquiring an additional 141,078 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,437,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,531 shares of company stock valued at $3,721,281 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VeriSign Trading Down 1.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSN. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VRSN opened at $176.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.15 and its 200 day moving average is $180.74. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.25 and a 12-month high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Profile

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.