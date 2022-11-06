Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,345 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 54,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alliant Energy to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.43.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.38. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

