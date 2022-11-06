Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,172 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after buying an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,701,000 after acquiring an additional 362,607 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 305.4% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 378,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 285,248 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 201.0% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,994,000 after purchasing an additional 254,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CPB opened at $50.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

