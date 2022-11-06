Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,677 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC stock opened at $170.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.22 and its 200 day moving average is $161.61. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $137.54 and a 52 week high of $213.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 35.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VMC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

