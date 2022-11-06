Barclays Cuts Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target to GBX 2,640

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 3,500 ($40.47) to GBX 2,640 ($30.52) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of several other reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($28.91) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,050 ($35.26) to GBX 2,800 ($32.37) in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut Wizz Air from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,925 ($33.82) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,700 ($31.22) to GBX 2,600 ($30.06) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,759.29.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

WZZZY opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.65. Wizz Air has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

