Barrington Research Comments on Huron Consulting Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will earn $3.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.25. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Huron Consulting Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HURN opened at $75.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.65. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $78.38.

In other news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,913.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 205.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after buying an additional 185,944 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $426,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

