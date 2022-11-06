Berenberg Bank Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €32.20 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.20) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CS. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($27.60) target price on AXA in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($31.00) target price on AXA in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.00) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays set a €31.50 ($31.50) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($29.00) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get AXA alerts:

AXA Trading Up 0.2 %

EPA CS opened at €25.92 ($25.92) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €24.09 and its 200 day moving average price is €23.50. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($22.13) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($27.69).

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.