Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Befesa (ETR:BFSA) a €55.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($55.00) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Oddo Bhf set a €72.00 ($72.00) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($45.00) price objective on shares of Befesa in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Befesa alerts:

Befesa Stock Performance

Befesa stock opened at €36.28 ($36.28) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.20. Befesa has a fifty-two week low of €29.04 ($29.04) and a fifty-two week high of €73.60 ($73.60). The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About Befesa

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.