Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,873 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.18. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $74.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on BERY. Mizuho dropped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Berry Global Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Articles

