Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Separately, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Bionomics Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BNOX stock opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Bionomics has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

Bionomics Company Profile

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

