Blucora, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Blucora in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler now expects that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Blucora’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Blucora’s FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS.

Blucora Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BCOR. StockNews.com cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of BCOR opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41. Blucora has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Trading of Blucora

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Blucora by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Blucora in the third quarter worth $313,000. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blucora during the third quarter worth $2,495,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Blucora in the third quarter valued at $1,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Blucora

(Get Rating)

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

