Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,024 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Bluegreen Vacations worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 184.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 53.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bluegreen Vacations in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of BVH opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The stock has a market cap of $394.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $235.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bluegreen Vacations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.39%.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

