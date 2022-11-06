BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $39.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

