BMO Capital Markets Cuts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $39.00

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.26.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $32.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.93, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.20. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $78.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dynatrace news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,388,575.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 25,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,963 shares in the company, valued at $5,388,575.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $209,088.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,297 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 145.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Dynatrace (NYSE:DT)

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.