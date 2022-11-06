BMO Capital Markets Trims DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Target Price to $33.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DXC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.55.

DXC stock opened at $27.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,582 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,285,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,344 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,923,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,167,000 after purchasing an additional 374,693 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,946,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,915,000 after purchasing an additional 50,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,634,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,223,000 after purchasing an additional 80,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

