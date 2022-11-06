BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €61.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €61.00 ($61.00) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €60.00 ($60.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($73.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, October 17th. set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($68.00) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €63.60 ($63.60) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP Paribas Stock Performance

BNP Paribas stock opened at €50.63 ($50.63) on Friday. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($57.24) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($69.17). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.84.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.